Ferries between the Channel Islands and St Malo have been rescheduled or cancelled to avoid a four-hour walkout by French port workers on Friday 14 April.

It's the latest disruption to sailings as a result of ongoing industrial action in France.

Workers have been walking out and there have been widespread protests after President Emmanuel Macron announced plans to raise the retirement age from 62 to 64.

Condor Ferries, which operates services between the UK, France and the Channel Islands, has re-arranged its schedule to try and minimise the disruption.

As workers will strike between 11am and 3pm on Friday 14 April, morning sailings between Jersey and St Malo have been brought forward.

St Malo-Jersey : Originally 08:00-08:25, now 06:45-07:10.

Jersey-St Malo: Originally 09:10-11:35, now 07:55-10:20.

Meanwhile, the day's sailings between Guernsey and France have been cancelled altogether, with passengers transferred to Saturday's sailings.

St Malo-Guernsey : Originally 12:20-13:15.

Guernsey-St Malo: Originally 14:10-17:05.

The evening sailings between Jersey and St Malo have not been affected.