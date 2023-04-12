Jersey rheumatology services under investigation over patient record concerns

Patient records within Jersey's rheumatology service are being audited after concerns were raised about the quality of record-keeping, case management and communication within the department.

The Royal College of Physicians will conduct a review, with experts being brought in to speak with Health Department staff later this month.

In the meantime, a full audit of rheumatology patient records is being carried out "to check and confirm" patients are receiving the right treatment and care.

Jersey's rheumatology service is based at Overdale Hospital at Westmount. Credit: ITV Channel

Patrick Armstrong, the government's Medical Director, says the internal audit is already underway: “We have already begun this audit of patient records and we are bringing in additional clinical support to ensure we can complete the audit by the end of June.

"In the meantime, rheumatology patients should continue to take their medication as prescribed and attend their hospital and doctor appointments as normal. If we need to see any patients in person, we will contact them directly.

“The purpose of this audit of patient records is to make sure that rheumatology patients have the most appropriate care plan and that their treatment is entirely suitable to their individual needs."

Mr Armstrong the review will assess whether patients have been harmed by previous practice.

As part of the Royal College of Physicians' independent review, a team comprised of experts and a layperson who represents patients and the public interest will determine whether there are concerns with how the service has been run.

The RCP told ITV News: "The rheumatology service review is still in progress, with the RCP continuing to collate information relevant to addressing the agreed terms of reference for the review, before producing a final report and recommendations for [Jersey's government]."

Jersey's Health Minister, Deputy Karen Wilson, says the department has a "duty of care" to make sure patients are receiving the best possible treatment:

"We have an important duty of care to all patients if any questions around care or treatment arise. In this particular case, I have been assured that we will be doing everything we can to review the patients concerned as quickly as possible to give them, and all islanders, reassurance and confidence in the service."

The government says rheumatology patients with any questions can email pals@health.gov.je or call 01534 443515.

