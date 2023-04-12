Residents of Jersey care home to walk 40km to mark anniversary

Residents of Jersey Cheshire Home have set themselves a challenge to mark the care home's 40th birthday.

They are aiming to collectively walk 40 kilometers up and down the road outside the building, with each person encouraged to a walk a few kilometers each.

The staff will help anyone who has mobility issues with specialist equipment.

It is hoped they will have reached their goal by 5pm, with a party planned in the evening for residents and staff to celebrate.

This event overlaps with Jersey Cheshire Home 'Step Into Spring' challenge, which encourages people to cover 40 miles between 20 March and 21 June - entrants are asked to raise a minimum of £1 per mile.

The care home is the only residential facility on the island caring solely for adults with disabilities.

It costs more than £3 million per year to run, which works out at just over £8,300 a day.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…