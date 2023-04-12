Police have ended their search for the missing Jersey man, Thomas Frost, who was last seen in the late hours of Saturday 11 February.

He has been missing for more than eight weeks after disappearing from his parents' house in St Ouen.

Jersey Police say while physical search efforts are coming to an end, specialist officers will continue to support Thomas' family.

Acting Superintendent Craig Jackson said: “The States of Jersey Police and all of the agencies involved in the search are saddened that, despite our best efforts, we have been unable to locate Thomas and bring him home to his family.

"We have worked with our search counterparts from Guernsey, Avon and Somerset Police, JSAR and many other agencies using specialist dive teams and dog units. All proportionate and feasible physical search opportunities have been examined to the best of our ability including numerous areas of dense vegetation.

"We have consulted Thomas’ family throughout the investigation, explaining the rationale behind all of our decisions. They remain supported by specialist officers.

“I’d like to reiterate that the investigation remains ongoing and ask members of the public to remain observant when out and about and report anything that may be helpful to the enquiry”.

Mr Frost is described as being 5'10" tall, with a medium build and grey hair.

Police say he was likely wearing a red t-shirt underneath a navy shirt with white buttons and navy jeans.

He could also be wearing a light grey hoodie over his shirt, and the officers believe he could be barefoot.

Anyone with any information into his disappearance is asked to contact Jersey Police on 01534 612612, option 2, option 4.

