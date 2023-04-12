Police in Jersey are appealing for witnesses after a seemingly 'unprovoked' attack which has left a man in his 70s in hospital.

Officers say the man was walking down Bath Street in St Helier at around 8:20pm on Monday 10 April when he was allegedly assaulted by a teenage boy, who was with a group of other 15-16 year-olds at the time.

The teenager and the victim did not previously know each other, according to Jersey Police:

"A man in his 70s was walking along Bath Street in St Helier when he was assaulted in what appears to be an unprovoked attack by at least one young male who was in the company of several other young males and one female all believed to be aged between 15 and 16.

"It is believed that the youths and the man were not known to each other."

Police say the alleged assault happened on Bath Street, near the junction with Minden Place.

The man, who is described as being in his 70s, was taken to hospital with facial injuries. He is still being treated.

A 15-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of grave and criminal assault, and released on bail.

Anyone with information about the alleged assault is asked to contact Jersey Police on 01534 612612 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…