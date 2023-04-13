Organisers of the annual Channel Islands Christmas Lottery are considering shaking up the format and introducing separate big money prizes in Guernsey and Jersey following a 6% drop in ticket sales last year.

In recent years, each ticket sold had two numbers entered in the draw - but for 2023, it could be changed to a simplified 'one draw number per ticket' system, which organisers say wouldn't affect the odds:

"In both cases, the odds of winning are the same - the odds would depend on the number of tickets bought, not the number of draw numbers."

The 'instant win' scratch card portion of the tickets could also be scrapped, allowing for two £100,000 second prizes to be given out - one in Guernsey and one in Jersey.

It comes after a five-year run of Guernsey ticketholders claiming the jackpot, which has led to complaints from islanders that "the top prize is always won by someone in Guernsey".

The survey, which is being run on behalf of both governments by Island Global Research, even cites that as a reason why some people may have chosen not to take part recently.

"The top prize is always won by someone in Guernsey" is among the reasons cited as part of the survey. Credit: Island Global Research

Lottery organiser, Jon Taylor, says that while sales may have fallen in recent years, the Christmas draw remained “immensely popular”, with nearly a million tickets sold in 2022.

He added that the big winners of the Channel Island Lottery games throughout the year are local charities and causes:

“The proceeds from all scratchcard sales throughout the year are distributed to good causes and the lottery has raised millions over the last few years.

"The Christmas game is an important part of this and we want to ensure it remains so for years to come, so keeping it relevant and attractive to islanders is paramount.”

Some of the proposed changes to the lottery islanders can choose between. Credit: Island Global Research

You can have your say on the future of the Channel Islands Christmas Lottery by taking part in the survey online or picking up a paper copy from Guernsey Post's HQ in St Peter Port.

