Calls for ban on rent increases for first three years of tenancy

The leader of Reform Jersey is calling for a ban on rent increases for the first three years of a tenancy.

In a proposition submitted to the States, Deputy Sam Mézec wrote that landlords should only then be able to raise rates once a year.

He also says any rent hikes should come with a minimum three month notice period.

His proposals include measures to cap rent in Jersey, suggesting they could be aligned to average inflation levels from the preceding three years.

The Reform Jersey leader also says the island should establish a b ody that can adjudicate rent issues, such as a rent tribunal or housing commission.

He wants the Housing Minister to make a decision on his proposals before the end of the year.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...