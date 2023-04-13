Play Brightcove video

Sophie Dulson finds out how our most precious documents are preserved.

Archives, vital documents and records play a big role in remembering times gone by.

The information they contain may be the only evidence of a particular event and they tell us plenty about the conditions and period they were written.

But did you know there's a painstaking process to make sure they are protected for future generations to learn from?

Lots of specialist equipment is used at Jersey Archive to help preserve our documents. Credit: ITV Channel

Jersey Archive houses thousands of the island's historical documents, but in order to conserve and preserve them, there's a long and very intricate process that takes place.

Before any item can be stored in the archive, it will first be placed into quarantine where it will be assessed for mould, damp and insect infestation.

The documents are first frozen to prevent insect infestation. Credit: ITV Channel

Lisa Oldham, the archive's curator said: "Without this process, we run the risk of having insects and mould outbreaks within our strong rooms".

After they have left the quarantine room the records are moved to the conservation room. This is where most of the preservation and conservation of the document take place.

Lisa said: "here we do more detailed work, a bit more assessment of the documents and decide what work might need doing to them."

What is the difference between conservation and preservation?

Preservation aims to increase the longevity of archive materials through careful storage and use. It is important because there is not enough time or money to give each and every document individual treatment; and because poor storage can allow mould, insects, rodents, structural defects and chemical ageing to destroy archives. Their security against fire, flood, theft and vandalism also have to be ensured.

Conservation is the actual repair of the collections. Items can be given a full range of treatments, or minor repairs, balancing the priority of the item with the level of damage. High-priority items are: - in frequent use; and/or - of great cultural significance; - required for exhibition; - in such an unstable condition that they will deteriorate in storage or damage other archive materials. Items from these groups will be given priority for conservation treatment.

Fewer than 500 documents have been completely conserved at Jersey Archive since the building opened in 2000.

For the most part, they are preserved rather than fully repaired, increasing the longevity of each item. The starting point is cleaning.

"The basic equipment is a brush and little sponges called smoke sponges. We use these in a sort of circular motion and they bring up any surface dirt and remove it from the surface of the drawing"

These smoke sponges help to clear up any dirt on the documents. Credit: ITV Channel

Last year, the team of conservators cleaned and repackaged more than 29 cubic metres of documents, that's just over 2,000 boxes of archive material.

2,000 new boxes of documents archived in 2022

Laura Anderson is currently training to join the small team of conservators here, a job that will ensure history is protected.

She said: "It's a bit overwhelming sometimes thinking this is centuries old and it has survived all that time but you do think sometimes about the person that created that document, what their life was like, what they were up to day to day and their living conditions and you know their experience of Jersey would be so much different, but their piece of history is still with us today, so we can learn from them as well so it's really special."

Laura Anderson is currently training to become one of the island's conservators. Credit: ITV Channel

After months, and sometimes - even years - of meticulous work, the item can finally be placed in one of the archive's strong rooms, where it will be held for many years to come.

For the conservators, it is a great sense of satisfaction that the piece is now protected for future generations to learn from and enjoy.

