Play Brightcove video

Rory O'Regan went along to meet the Jersey performer.

A singer-songwriter from Jersey has secured a slot of one of the biggest music festivals in the world.

Megan Langlois will perform on the Mandala Stage at Glastonbury Festival on Friday 23 June.

She will be playing her own songs, which she says all have a story behind them and should be "quite relatable to a lot of people."

But she almost did not apply for a spot at the festival, and it was only because of encouragement from her friends and wife that she did.

She says: "It's still a shock. It hasn't sunk in at all yet but I'm very excited. There's so many people that would've applied for it. I really didn't think there was any chance of me getting selected."

Megan has been playing guitar for as long as she remembers, but it was not until a backpacking trip to the other side of the world that she started to take performing seriously.

"I went to New Zealand for a little while when I was 18 and money was a bit tight because I was a solo traveller so I had no choice really but to get out there and start singing and playing.

"I did that and then came back to Jersey and carried on from there."

Glastonbury Festival takes places from 21-25 June on a farm in Pilton in Somerset.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…