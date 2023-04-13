Parking will be suspended and a traffic contraflow brought in on Guernsey's South Esplanade.

The road along St Peter Port's seafront will be partially closed for a week while Guernsey Electricity is carrying out work between Coco's and the roundabout.

The contraflow road layout was previously trialled two months ago and will be reinstated from 6am on Friday 14 April.

All short-term parking will be suspended, with delivery vehicles for businesses will be routed around the back of the bus terminus.

There will be temporary changes to the junction at the end of the bus terminus on South Esplanade. Credit: States of Guernsey

Traffic and Highway Services explained what is changing:

The right-hand lane will be closed on South Esplanade from Albert Pier towards Castle Emplacement. Vehicle routes are shown by green arrows.

Cars and light vehicles will be routed from Val des Terres towards the bus terminus, anticlockwise around the roundabout.

HGVs will be diverted via Val des Terres and Colborne Road.

Vehicles exiting the Castle Emplacement will only be able to turn left towards Val des Terres

Vehicles exiting Les Echelons will join the eastbound routing of vehicles anti-clockwise around the roundabout.

The work is expected to take a week to complete.