Jersey's government found to have breached data protection law again

Jersey's government has been found to have breached the island's data protection law again.

The Information Commissioner has issued a public statement criticising the Customer and Local Services department after an islander complained about how their request for personal information was dealt with.

Since the data protection law was brought in 2018, the commissioner has only publicly commented on four serious failings - three of those were by the government.

Under the law, islanders have a right to know what information organisations hold about them.

In this case, the JOIC said the government was too dismissive of the person who asked for their information, took too long to respond, incorrectly redacted details, and was unable to locate all the information required.

The commissioner also said the staff dealing with the request weren't properly trained, and the government didn't have appropriate systems in place.

What rights do people have when it comes to their personal information?

Under the island's data protection law, organisations have to use information lawfully, fairly and transparently. People also have the right to see what information organisations hold about them, and to have it corrected, erased, or limit how it is used.

You can find more about your rights on the JOIC website.

Commenting on the latest breach, Anne King - the JOIC's Operations Director said: "This department has a “touch point” in every islander’s life and holds personal information about all islander’s lives - including health, education, business, and taxes"

She added that if the breach had happened at a private business, a "significant fine" would have been handed down.

However, under the island's data protection law, financial penalties cannot be imposed on public authorities - including the government.

