Nearly a quarter of Jersey households are living in "relative poverty" as people struggle to make ends meet during the cost of living crisis.

The "poverty gap" between the island's richest and poorest people is growing, according to the Jersey Community Relations Trust.

It says more than a fifth of Jersey's population lives on £420 or less a week, once housing costs have been factored in. 38% of these households were pensioners.

24% of Jersey households earned below 60% of the median income - which is how "relative low income" is calculated. Credit: Jersey Community Relations Trust

The report states that people in Jersey spend over a quarter of disposable income on housing - more than all but one of the OECD countries.

It adds that island's tax system is "highly regressive," with no incentive for some households to earn at a low-income level.

Kate Wright, chair of Jersey Community Relations Trust, says: "Jersey is a wealthy island, but increasing numbers of Islanders are living in poverty and experiencing hardship - and many of these are in employment."