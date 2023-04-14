A pair of sequential car number plates have been put up for sale in Jersey - with the seller asking for at least £300,000.

The rare two-digit registration plates - J72 and J73 - were advertised for sale in the local newspaper, the Jersey Evening Post.

One of the plates, J72, was previously sold at auction in August 2022. It went under the hammer for £139,000.

At the time, it was the most expensive two-digit number plate ever sold in Jersey.

'Low number' Jersey registration plates frequently fetch some eye-watering amounts when they are sold.

In September 2022, the J4 plate previously attached to the Lieutenant-Governor's official car was sold for £380,000.

Jersey laws require number plates to be sold attached to a vehicle - with two 'of insignificant value' included as part of the sale.

Islanders on social media have been reacting to the ad, with some saying it's "bonkers" that the plastic plates fetch more than some flats.

Others questioned how vehicle plates are able to be sold, as they are the government's property.

But others say it's not just a Jersey issue, as rare plates also fetch high prices when they are sold elsewhere - adding people should be able to "spend their money how they wish".

