Jersey RNLI president and former harbourmaster Roy Bullen, 86, dies

The president of Jersey's RNLI, Captain Roy Bullen, has died at the age of 86.

He passed away peacefully in the early hours of Friday morning alongside his family.

Mr Bullen spent 17 years as the island's harbourmaster and supported the lifeboat service for more than half a century.

He was awarded an MBE in the Queen's 1997 Birthday Honours for his contribution to the maritime industry.

The RNLI has described his commitment as "truly remarkable".

They said: " Roy has been a guiding light for our charity, dedicating decades to the service of saving lives at sea.

"His tireless efforts and unwavering commitment to the RNLI, both locally and nationally, have been truly remarkable.

"His passion, expertise, and commitment to our cause will continue to inspire us in our lifesaving work."