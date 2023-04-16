Play Brightcove video

Watch as the undulate ray makes its way past the swimming pool steps. Video from Michele Prosser

A rare sea creature has been seen gliding its way through one of Jersey's outdoor swimming pools.

The fish is believed to be an undulate ray with dark wavy patterns on its back helping it to blend in against the seabed.

It was spotted in the island's Havre Des Pas seawater lido and is considered globally endangered due to overfishing.

Also called an undulate skate, the creature is flagged on the red list of threatened species by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).

Their assessment from 2009 says the population is declining and could be at risk of extinction.

