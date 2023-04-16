Play Brightcove video

ITV Channel's Serena Sandhu joined 11-year-old Sam at his job interview

An 11-year-old boy from Guernsey has been given his dream job of 'chief lookerafterer' at his local pet shop after sending them a letter.

Sam Morgan wrote to Creature Comforts about his love of dogs and the hope of one day owning his own daycare centre.

He explained: "I will be an excellent person to hire as I always prioritise dogs."

"I am splendid at distracting, playing, looking after them, making tasty treats, playing tug and throwing balls."

Sam's letter to Creature Comforts pet shop. Credit: Creature Comforts

The pet shop offered Sam a mock job interview to discuss his "fabulous doggie skills" and they were very impressed - agreeing on a voluntary role where he will be paid in pocket money and dog cuddles.

Store owner Michelle Botes said: "It is quite possibly the best job application we've ever had. It made me smile, it almost made me cry because it was very sweet and from his heart which is what we want."

The job interview was sealed with a handshake. Credit: ITV Channel

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...