Jersey's government is offering a second round of grants to subsidise the cost of buying an e-bike.

£300,000 has been set aside to fund the quarterly draws, which aim to encourage more people to adopt electric vehicles and reduce carbon emissions.

Politicians previously agreed the island should aim to become carbon neutral by 2050, including banning the sale of new petrol and diesel vehicles from 2030.

More than 1,800 applied for e-bike vouchers when the scheme first ran in January 2023.

Grants of up to £600 will be given out, with the recipients chosen in the form of a random draw.

£300 Towards an e-bike

£600 Towards an e-cargo bike

£600 Towards an adapted e-cycle

165 vouchers are being made available in the second round of the scheme, with a greater proportion being set aside for more expensive e-cargo bikes and adapted e-cycles.

The vouchers can be used at participating local bike shops.

Deputy Hilary Jeune, Jersey's minister responsible for climate change, says transport is the biggest on-island source of carbon emissions: "This is something we’re absolutely committed to reducing by supporting islanders to make the switch away from petrol and diesel-powered vehicles.

"We’ve had great feedback from those who were successful in the first draw, telling us how their voucher gave them the nudge and help they needed to buy their e-bike, with others telling us they use theirs every day now."

Deputy Hilary Jeune says the government is committed to reducing carbon emissions. Credit: ITV Channel

She added that a wider scheme to improve Jersey's cycling infrastructure will be announced in the coming months:

"Later this year, the sustainable transport team will be bringing forward an island-wide cycling and walking infrastructure strategy, identifying key corridors that we’ll need to prioritise for investment over the next few years to make cycling as easy and safe as possible.

There is a real appetite for cycling in the island, and recent work on widening routes and improving cycling infrastructure will hopefully encourage even more islanders onto their bikes."

Applications for the grants open at 9am on Tuesday 18 April at gov.je/ebike.