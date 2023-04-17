Play Brightcove video

Keilan Webster went along to meet this year's competitors

Jersey runners have been given the chance to wander around one of the island's quarries as part of the True Grit Wetwheels Challenge.

The 4.5k run from the top of the quarry to the bottom of the pits included a number of obstacles including crawling under tractors and leaping over tyres.

The event helped raise money for the charity Wetwheels, which provides opportunities for disabled islanders.

For 2023, the charity introduced its first run for children.

Dina Rogan, from the Wetwheels charity, said: "It is quite a challenge! The children's is a lot easier, it's more on a level but the adults run through water to start off with and they go all the way down to the bottom of the pit and then come back again!

"It is a challenge but it's a doable one because it's not a race. It's a fun thing to do."

Just over a dozen children took part in the race with more than a hundred adults pounding the rocky roads, including 52-year-old Paul Gartshore who decided to run the challenge twice.

Paul said: "It wasn't planned but I just thought I'd give it another go. It was just as tough the second time! There's more obstacles this year which is great but the climb up doesn't get any easier."