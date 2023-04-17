A man has been sentenced to six years in prison in Jersey after being found in possession of indecent images of children.

Adrian Markiewicz, 39, has also been put on the Sex Offenders Register for 10 years after pleading guilty to inciting a sexual act and sexually touching a female child.

Markiewicz plead guilty to several offences in previous court appearances in December 2022 and February 2023.

He was arrested in December 2021 after complaints were made about his behaviour.

Police then discovered several concerning images on three of Markiewicz's devices and an SD card, which lead to a further arrest in June 2022.

Markiewicz has been remanded in custody since December 2022.

Markiewicz has been sentenced to six years in prison. Credit: ITV Channel

Appearing before Jersey's Royal Court, Markiewicz was found guilty of sexually touching an older female child, inciting a sexual act with a child and six counts of making indecent images of children.

Detective Constable Sian Dupré from the Public Protection Unit said: “Police are thankful for the courage shown by the victim in reporting this to police and throughout the investigation. Any form of abuse against children will not be tolerated and the States of Jersey Police are committed to target those who offend in this way.”

Anyone who has concerns about suspected Child Sexual Abuse or Exploitation can contact the MASH on 519000 or the Public Protection Unit at Police Headquarters on 612612.

Jersey's sexual assault referral centre, Dewberry House, can be contacted on 01534 888222.