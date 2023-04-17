An emergency helicopter will be brought in to transport patients in need of medical treatment while repairs are made to the islands' runways.

Alderney Airport will close in the evenings from Tuesday 18 April until Wednesday 26 April, to allow for essential repairs on the runway.

In Guernsey, the airport will also be closed in the evening between Monday 24 April and 1 May.

People in Alderney who are critically ill and require transport to Guernsey will now travel by helicopter - but not land at the airport.

Medevac services will now temporarily land at either Les Butes or Braye Common whilst repair works are carried out.

When Guernsey Airport closes in the evening, the helicopter will operate from the car park at Port Soif.

As a result, the car park will be closed to the public between 8pm and 7am from 24 April until 1 May.

Terry Coule, Resilience and Planning Officer for Health & Social Care said: "The team involved in the advanced planning would like to thank islanders for their understanding while these alternative measures are in place and to respectfully ask them to avoid these landing sites while they are in use."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...