More than 60 complaints were raised against Jersey Police in 2022.

The complaints were made against officers as a result of their performance of duties, use of force and abuse of authority, and criminal offences.

Newly published stats released in response to a Freedom of Information request reveal that a further 18 complaints have been made in the first three months of 2023.

The amount of complaints against the force has increased in recent years.

55 Complaints in 2021

64 Complaints in 2022

18 Complaints made in 2023 (up to 30 March)

Other reasons why islanders lodged complaints against officers included their politeness and tolerance, general conduct, confidentiality and impartiality.

Concerns around honesty and integrity, as well as appearance, were also raised.

