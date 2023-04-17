Number of jobseekers at lowest level since records began in Jersey

The number of jobseekers actively looking for work in Jersey is at its lowest ever level since records began in 2011.

There are currently 610 islanders known to be seeking employment.

Assistant Minister for Social Security, Deputy Malcolm Ferey, welcomed these numbers and said they highlight the employment opportunities available.

He added: “While there have been some high profile losses in the job market recently, and my heart goes out to anyone who has been affected, employment prospects in the Island remain strong.

Anyone looking for employment with an Entitled for Work Status can ask the Back to Work team for help at backtowork@gov.je.

This is an advice service run by the government to help people find work.

It offers one-to-one support and coaching, as well paid training schemes and access to courses.

