Guernsey Police are appealing for witnesses after three alleged assaults at La Vallette Bathing Pools over the weekend.

Officers say a 'large group of teenagers' was present at the Ladies Pool when a struggle broke out between them.

It is said to have happened between 6-8pm on Saturday 15 April.

Anyone with information, or who saw what happened, is asked to call PC Penfold or DC Babbé on 01481 222222, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.