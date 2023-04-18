The Oaklands Lodge Hotel and Blacksmiths Arms on Jersey's Trinity Hill could be demolished to create a new care home, if planning permission is given.

Property developer Dandara has put forward the plans which will include bedrooms for 40 residents, day rooms, outdoor terraces and newly landscaped gardens.

In planning documents, the new site is referred to as "Oaklands Care Home".

The existing hotel and restaurant will be demolished to create the new Oaklands Care Home. Credit: Dandara/Axis Mason

The plans include a new covered bus shelter on the main road, and parking for 20 cars, 4 motorbikes, and 16 bikes.Jersey's Planning Committee will decide whether to approve the plans at a meeting later this year.

