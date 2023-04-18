Jersey's Chief Minister has stepped back from an investigation she ordered into unlawful Police raids carried out at businesses linked to Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich.

Deputy Kristina Moore called for the review in November 2022, saying "all Jersey authorities to adhere to the highest standards, including the most stringent checks and balances".

But she's now told the island's parliament, the States Assembly, that she couldn't be a part of it as her husband's firm "acted for one of the parties" involved in the legal proceedings.

According to court documents seen by ITV News, Advocate James Dickinson - the Chief Minister's husband - was briefly part of the team representing 'A Limited' - one of the companies allegedly linked to Mr Abramovich which took action against Jersey Police.

In November, Jersey Police were found to have conducted unlawful searches at premises allegedly linked to Roman Abramovich in April 2022.

The force agreed to pay damages to two parties, referred to as 'XY' and 'A Limited' in court documents.

On Tuesday 18 April, St Brelade politician Deputy Montfort Tadier asked the Chief Minister for an update on the review.

Deputy Moore took a moment to gather her thoughts, saying she was "struggling to find the right answer" before adding: "Following my announcement, I discovered that I had a conflict [of interest].

"I was not aware of that at the time of calling for an independent investigation, and have therefore had to recuse myself and have had no further part in these discussions."

She added that fellow Ministers, Deputy Kirsten Morel or Deputy Ian Gorst, would be able to provide an update on the status of the investigation.

Play Brightcove video

Kristina Moore reveals she stepped back from the investigation she ordered

Jersey's Deputy Bailiff, Robert MacRae, was presiding over the parliamentary sitting. He pushed the Chief Minister to explain the conflict of interest.

Deputy Moore said: "It was stated in a judgement that has been published by the court that my husband's firm acted for one of the parties in this case for a small number of days and therefore I consider that I have a conflict in this matter."When asked which party her husband's firm was representing, she said: "I think you will have some sympathy that I do not know, generally, who my husband's clients are and therefore I am afraid I couldn't even recall which of the parties in this matter was the client at that time."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...