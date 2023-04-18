Two buildings at Haut du Mont in Jersey are set to be demolished following an explosion at the site in December which killed 10 people.

Flats 22 to 26 and 33 to 36, the remaining blocks which sustained the most damage during the blast, will be removed.

Ministers made the decision on the grounds that the buildings are rapidly degrading, and are also emotionally triggering for those impacted by the explosion.

Investigations into the cause of the blast are still ongoing.

It has been recommended the Haut du Mont site be turned into a memorial to the incident - with the exact form it will take to be agreed upon with the bereaved families, displaced residents and the wider community.

Jersey's Deputy Chief Minister, Deputy Kirsten Morel, said: "These blocks lost windows due to the explosion, and the roof structures have been deemed severely damaged.

"This has allowed water penetration over the last four months which has further damaged the interior of the structures.

"Internal degradation and collapse of ceilings now pose a threat to anyone entering the buildings.

“Ministers are seeking the most appropriate mechanism for granting the demolition of the buildings, and a further update will be provided in due course."