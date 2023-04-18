Memorial service held to ensure lessons are learned from the Holocaust

Islanders in Guernsey are gathering to remember victims of the Holocaust and other acts of genocide.

Very Reverend Tim Barker is leading a memorial at White Rock in St Peter Port which aims to ensure lessons are learned and remembered by future generations.

The ceremony is being held at midday today (18 April) to coincide with when Jewish people across the world mark Yom HaShoah - a day for remembering the millions of Jews killed during the Second World War.

Very Reverend Tim Barker said: "The annual observance of Holocaust Memorial Day is important for the whole community.

"In discussion with members of Guernsey's Jewish community and the Holocaust Memorial Day Trust, we have established an annual sequence of commemoration."

