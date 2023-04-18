Jersey's Minister for Social Security has called an increase in GP costs 'unfortunate' after she recently committed to reducing medical bills for islanders.

From 1 April, the price of a GP consultation increased at a number of the island's medical practices.

A 10-minute consultation rose from £54.50 to £64 at the Island Medical Centre, and to £60 at the HealthPlus and CastleQuay surgeries.

Deputy Elaine Miller says she 'understands the frustration' felt by people in Jersey, but remains 'committed to launching a plan to help Islanders very soon.'

In March, the Minister revealed that she was in negotiations with doctors to design a plan to make healthcare more affordable on the island.

Deputy Miller says: "We recognise that as independent businesses, GPs have to consider their business costs which are also being challenged with the rising cost of living.

"This does also add to the complexity of why a simple increase to the rebate may not be effective.

"My team are working hard to agree a mechanism that will guarantee a fee reduction for all Islanders and I hope to share more details very soon.”