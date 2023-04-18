Islanders in Jersey were scammed out of more than £600,000 last winter, according to the island's Fraud Prevention Forum.

It says November 2022 to February 2023 saw the highest quarterly figure ever recorded on the island.

36 separate scams were reported to Jersey Police during that time.

£606,250 Money lost to scams in Jersey

36 Scams targeting Jersey people

Investments like cryptocurrency, bitcoin and banking fraud caused the biggest losses.

The Forum says criminals are taking advantage of the rising cost of living, using the offer of support as 'bait' to tempt people into parting with whatever money they have.

New types of fraud are also on the rise, including purchasing event tickets or buying pets.

Chief Inspector Chris Beechy, who chairs the Forum, is encouraging islanders to be cautious and to continue reporting any suspicious activities.

He says islanders sharing experiences of any scams helps to prevent others from falling victim to them:

"Whilst criminals use more sophisticated ways in targeting islanders, it has been reassuring to see the suspicious cases being reported.

"Feedback from our Forum members suggests that the public are feeling more confident about identifying potential scams and reporting them to the relevant authorities."

