ITV Channel's Phil Wellbrook went to meet some of the patients of Jersey's rheumatology service.

People suffering from arthritis in Jersey are waiting months to see a specialist doctor.

A review of the island's rheumatology service is currently being carried out, after locum doctors raised concerns about record-keeping, case management and communication.

Pat O'Regan, 90, has rheumatoid arthritis and has seen more than 10 appointments cancelled.

The most recent cancellation was the hardest for her, as she had dressed and was ready at the hospital an hour before the appointment.

Pat says it felt like Jersey's two regular rheumatoid arthritis doctors 'suddenly disappeared'. Credit: ITV Channel

Pat says: "Dressing is so painful, and they should know that... It takes me two hours to get clothes on because of the pain.

"Bending is difficult, standing is difficult, walking is difficult.

"Finally I’m all ready, phone rings, the appointment is cancelled because they haven’t got a room."

Patients similar to Pat claim problems began after the two main consultants in the department left more than a year ago, and were replaced with visiting locum doctors.

Roy says the arthritis has stopped him from enjoying his favourite hobby - fishing. Credit: ITV Channel

Rod Kay also has arthritis and spends hundreds of pounds on treatment after choosing to switch to private healthcare.

He says: "The system is broken. They just don't care, no one cares.

"We have the wrong people in the wrong positions."

It has been estimated that between 200 and 300 patients who have reported concerns with the rheumatology service are having their situation reviewed.

Jersey's Health Department has told ITV Channel that the audit of patient records comes after a recommendation from the Royal College of Physicians and that any concerns about the professional practice will be addressed in due course.