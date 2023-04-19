A boy is said to have assaulted a group of girls outside Beau Sejour after being "intimidated and set upon", according to Guernsey Police.

Officers say the incident allegedly took place in the afternoon of Good Friday (7 April).

The children, aged between 10 and 12-years-old, reportedly had to be separated by members of the public.

Police were called by members of the public and those involved were identified.

Bailiwick Law Enforcement says there is no connection to a boy who was allegedly assaulted by other teenagers at La Vallette bathing pools on Saturday 15 April.

Islanders who witnessed the incident or may know more information are asked to contact Guernsey Police on 01481 222222.

