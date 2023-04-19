Digital Jersey and Mastercard form partnership to develop island economy

Global payment giant, Mastercard, has agreed to form a new partnership with Digital Jersey, aiming to develop the island's digital economy.

The three-year deal will focus on making electronic payments more widely available, improving access to payment processors for businesses.

Local authorities, including the government and Visit Jersey, will also have access to anonymised Mastercard payment data - showing how visitors to the island are spending money.

Currently, visitor numbers and town footfall are monitored using surveys and other more low-tech means of gathering data.

The government, regulators and financial institutions in Jersey will also have access to Mastercard's cybersecurity insights, and the company will work with the government to educate students on financial matters in Jersey schools.

Digital Jersey's CEO, Tony Moretta, said it is important the island makes ties with organisations around the world: "A major part of our strategy is to collaborate with leading global organisations with a view to supporting digital transformation in Jersey.

"I am therefore delighted to sign this agreement with Mastercard, a global technology company that has formidable experience in promoting the digital economy not only through payments but a wide variety of other technologies.

He added: "It’s an agreement that underlines Jersey’s reputation in the fintech space and in the application of innovative solutions to all aspects of island life."

Mr Moretta and Digital Jersey work to establish partnerships between the island and international digital organisations.

Solveig Honoré Hatton, Mastercard's SVP for Government Engagement, praised the island's "ambitious vision": “Jersey’s financial services and digital sectors are thriving and the island has a clear and ambitious vision to put partnerships at the heart of its digital future.

"We’re pleased to be partnering with Digital Jersey to deliver with our network and technologies this multi-year and multi-sector programme and play a part in supporting this vision, based on our long track record of delivering digitally-driven, inclusive growth initiatives around the world."

