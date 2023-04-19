Play Brightcove video

ITV Channel's Hannah Ludlow went to meet Karl as trains in the run up to the marathon...

A Jersey man is taking on his biggest challenge yet by running the London Marathon dressed as a shoe.

Karl Fitzpatrick will race on Sunday (23 April) in the 5kg costume, which could become 10kg if it rains.

Whilst he has been training for three months, he has only been running in the shoe costume for the last three weeks.

He says he has a "love-hate relationship" with the "cumbersome" costume as it restricts his leg movements.

He expects the marathon to take him six hours and is most excited to see the sights of London as he runs past them.

Karl competed in the London Marathon in October without a costume. Credit: Karl Fitzpatrick

Karl is taking on the challenge in aid of Jersey Hospice Care, which provided end-of-life care for his friend's father.

He says: "My mate's father passed away two years ago and I'd never really run before so I did the hospice half with his son-in-law, and from there it just snowballed."

The costume will be checked-in and stowed in the hold when it travels with Karl to London on the plane.

For his next challenge, Karl wants to become a guide runner to help more people access long-distance running.

