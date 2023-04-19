Plans to make Guernsey's Little Chapel more accessible

The new chairman of The Little Chapel foundation has plans to make the site more accessible.

Andrew Warren wants to put up hand rails to make it easier to walk around the tourist hotspot.

He hopes this will encourage more visitors over the tourist season.

"What we would ideally like to do is to provide some sort of disabled access pathway all the way from our carpark at the end to the chapel," said Mr Warren.

"When you're here, and sometimes you see people struggling up the steps, you realise just how important it is."

The tiny church stands at just sixteen by nine feet and is visited by 70,000 people every year.