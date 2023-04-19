Wood and furniture dumped at Guernsey's household waste site trebles

The amount of unwanted furniture and DIY materials dumped at Guernsey's Household Waste and Recycling Centre has trebled since the pandemic began.

In 2022 there was nearly 3,000 tonnes of rubbish at the site, compared to just over 1,000 tonnes in 2019.

Most of the items deposited are furniture and other bulky items that cannot be reused or recycled.

The rise in this type of waste is being attributed to more people doing home improvements, which is thought to be related to the pandemic.

One charity that collects discarded items to sell on told ITV Channel they are running out of space to take on new drop-offs.