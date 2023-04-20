Care home residents in Guernsey are set to receive a sweet treat this Liberation Day.

More than 800 older islanders will receive an afternoon tea hamper for the occasion, with 500 already sent out.

The hampers are filled with Guernsey gâche, banana bread, tea, butter and milk.

They are packaged in Red Cross boxes with a ration card and themed postcards.

Deputy Sue Aldwell, of Guernsey's Committee of Education, Sport and Culture, said: "We thoroughly enjoy supporting this initiative.

"It is a collaboration between us, Guernsey Post and the Dairy so we are very grateful for their support, it means residents can receive their afternoon tea on Liberation Day itself and can look forward to enjoying afternoon tea together.”