More long term costs if hospital work pushed back, says Guernsey deputy

Putting off work to modernise Guernsey's hospital will cost more in the long run, according to a member of the Health and Social Care Committee. Deputy Aidan Matthews says the government's plans to cut spending on capital projects could also lead to chronic underinvestment in health.

He said: "I think it's important to show that we fund healthcare properly on the island.

"You only need to look to the UK to see the impact of underinvestment in healthcare and I think the island would like to see our healthcare services properly funded."

The comments came after Guernsey's government announced plans to cut spending on the island's dairy, harbour and hospital modernisation projects to plug a £200 million hole in their budget.Deputy Peter Ferbrache, the President of Policy and Resources, said: "difficult decisions are needed, however, as it is simply not possible to deliver all projects in the timescales originally planned."We need to reduce the cost of the current portfolio in recognition of our ongoing deficit and the need to make the limited reserves last longer."