St Luke's Primary School in Jersey is trialing shutting a street to improve pupil safety and encourage more children to walk and cycle in.

Elizabeth Street will be closed to traffic during peak school times when parents are picking up and dropping off their children.

Starting on Monday 24 April, the road will shut on weekdays between 7:30am and 9:30am and again between 2:30pm and 4:30pm.

Deputy Steve Ahier, the island's Assistant Infrastructure Minister said: "Elizabeth Street by St Luke’s School is the first to test out the scheme.

"During drop-off and pick-up time, the street will become a pedestrian and cycle only zone, with no motor vehicles allowed to drive through, unless they have been granted an exemption."

Islanders will be able to give feedback on the new measures when a survey opens next week.