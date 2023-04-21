Jersey building firm Hacquoil & Cook have been fined £32,500 after a machine fell over with a worker inside.

It happened on 16 February 2022 at a residential development in St Brelade.

A worker inside the excavator escaped unharmed after narrowly missing a metal bollard which crashed through the cabin during the incident.

The company's director Dean Hacquoil pleaded guilty to two counts of health and safety infractions on 3 February this year.

On the site at La Colline de Lavende, the worker operating the excavator lifted a pallet of stones which weighed approximately three-quarters of a ton, when he overextended the arm of the machine causing it to tip and fall into a granite wall and metal bollard.

Crown Advocate Luke Sette, prosecuting, told the court that the worker did not have the correct qualifications to use the machinery and that Hacquoil & Cook failed to check his eligibility.

Advocate Sette also said the worker was told by the site manager how to safely use the excavator after concerns were raised surrounding his competence.

Following the incident, the worker was signed off work for a week due to shock - but suffered no physical injuries from the incident.

In defence, Advocate Christina Hall argued that the company did not accept that they knew the worker was incompetent - but agreed that staff should not be using the equipment unless they are properly trained.

The court heard how the worker did have qualifications to use machinery, however, it did not cover lifting heavy items on site.

The director of Hacquoil & Cook plead guilty to the two charges on 3 February 2023. Credit: ITV Channel

Before sentencing, Jersey's Deputy Bailiff, Robert MacRae KC told the court how this was a breach of moderate seriousness and that Hacquoil & Cook failed to make sure their staff were properly trained on the equipment.

Mr MacRae said the firm accepted that members of the public were also put at risk, as the site was neighbouring Winston Churchill Park.

The defence asked the court for an extended time to pay the fine, but Mr MacRae rejected the proposal saying that the company had seen high revenue success in the past few years - with a turnover of £40 million in 2022.

Hacquoil & Cook was charged with one count of failing to ensure the health and safety of employees on site, and one count of failing to ensure the health and safety of people not employed.

The Deputy Bailiff called this case a "serious breach of Health and Safety legislation", fining the company a total of £32,500 and a further £5,000 in legal fees.

Hacquoil & Cook have one month to pay the fine.

