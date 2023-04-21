Cruise ship tourist season kicks off in the Channel Islands

The first cruise ship of the year arrives in Jersey today (Friday 21 April).

Today, 126 passengers aboard the The National Geographic Resolution will dock in St Aubin's Bay for a stop-off.

The ship will then continue onto Guernsey before heading onto the UK and Dublin.

Twelve different cruise boats expected to visit Jersey over the summer while 76 cruise trips scheduled to visit Guernsey.

The cruise season runs until early October.

Alderney will also be visited by ten ships and around five cruises are scheduled to head to both Sark and Herm.