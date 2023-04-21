Play Brightcove video

Keilan Webster looks ahead to the big game

Jersey Reds could put themselves in pole position to win the RFU Championship this weekend as they host Ealing Trailfinders.

It is being dubbed one of the club's biggest-ever games as the league's top two face off in what is effectively a 'winner takes all' clash.

Ealing are currently first in the table with Reds just one point behind.

Whoever triumphs when they play each other on Saturday will be top of the league with just one game to play.

Reds' Director of Rugby Harvey Biljon has been at the club for nearly a decade and says this weekend's game is one of the biggest he has been involved in.

"If you look at it from a league position and where the club is at the moment then yeah, it's got to be right up there," he explained.

The island side has put together its best-ever season in The Championship with 18 wins from 20 games and just one defeat.

That loss however came in the reverse fixture against Ealing.

For many of the Reds' squad, winning the title would be one of the best achievements in their careers.

Alex McHenry said: "It would be an unbelievable honour to come here and in my first season to win The Championship.

"Everyone in this team has the same goal and I hope it will send shockwaves into English rugby and the RFU to realise where we're at as a club and what we're striving for."

The match kicks off at 2pm on Saturday 22 April.

