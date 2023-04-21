King Charles III gifted seven cows back to Jersey after most of a leading milk herd died from a rare disease.

Woodlands Farm suddenly lost more than 100 of its animals in mid-December.

The likely cause was later found to be botulism - a severe and fatal illness for most cattle.

Strict rules around importing animals into Jersey make replacing herds difficult so His Majesty has stepped in to help.

Queen Elizabeth II was originally offered seven cows by Jersey to celebrate her 2022 Platinum Jubilee.

The heifers were kept on the island to be bred as a lasting legacy within the Windsor herd before being shipped to the UK.

However, following recent events, the King has gifted them back to the island to help with Woodlands Farm's restocking programme.

Members of the Jersey Milk Marketing Board have also offered animals to support the family-run business.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…