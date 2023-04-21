Jersey's government has released a series of messages revealing the extent of the clash between the island's Chief Minister and the Infrastructure Minister "in the interest of transparency".

The documents, which were released to Scrutiny and the media last night (20 April), reveal how Deputy Tom Binet told Deputy Kristina Moore her behaviour left him feeling "extremely stressed" to the point he had to cancel his other meetings for the rest of the day.

The Infrastructure Minister added that "instead of catching up on work over the weekend, [his] state of mind was such he felt unable to function constructively".

Deputy Binet said: "Perhaps more important than my own wellbeing, is that of the extensive team" of civil servants within Jersey's government.

He wrote: "Whilst you may not always be content with their performance, I feel that they deserve to be treated with the same respect as we would hope to receive from them. Sadly, this courtesy was not apparent" at a meeting of the 'Our Hospital Political Oversight Group' on Wednesday 28 September 2022.

✉️ Email from Deputy Tom Binet (Thursday 6 October 2022 at 8:04am) Dear Kristina ㅤ It is with considerable regret that I find myself compelled to write to you on a delicate, but extremely important matter. ㅤ As you will recall, we came into contact several times last week, namely at the Our Hospital Political Oversight Group meeting on Wednesday 28th September, a meeting between us, joined by Constable Jehan, on the evening of Thursday 29th, and again on the morning of Friday 30th, immediately before the meeting of the Council of Ministers at 10.30am. ㅤ On each occasion, I left feeling extremely stressed, to the extent that, as a consequence of your approach to me at the last of these, I had to leave before the meeting commenced and cancel all other meetings for the remainder of the day. ㅤ I should add, that instead of catching up on my work over the weekend, my state of mind was such that I felt unable to function constructively as I wrestled with the dilemma of how best I should deal with the situation. ㅤ That said, of perhaps more importance than my own wellbeing is that of the extensive team who attend to our requirements and who rely on their jobs for their livelihoods. Whilst you may not always be content with their performance, I feel that they deserve to be treated with the same respect as we would hope to receive from them. Sadly, this courtesy was not apparent at the meeting of Wednesday 28th [September 2022]. ㅤ In closing, I would like to assure you that I understand the need for, and importance of unity, and remain fully committed to working to that end. ㅤ With this in mind, I hope I can be assured that going forward, I, and all other colleagues, may proceed with their work in an open, relaxed and polite atmosphere where we can contribute and indeed ‘thrive’ as we are hoping to ensure that the rest of our community is able to do under this government. ㅤ Yours sincerelyTom

Deputy Moore replied by saying she shared the Infrastructure Minister's regret that he felt it necessary to write such an email to her.

The Chief Minister said: "It is inevitable that, from time to time, we will have disagreements on policy matters and in how we are seeking to achieve our collective objectives.

"I am sure you recognise that my role is to set the strategic direction for the Council of Ministers and the whole organisation, and to that end, I will always seek to provide my views, as constructively as I can, on matters of importance to islanders and our public services."

She added that the public expected her government to provide "a greater level of openness and far greater communication than [their] predecessors".

✉️ Email from Deputy Kristina Moore (Friday 7 October at 3:44pm) Dear Tom ㅤ I appreciate you taking the time to write to me and for setting out your position following our meetings last week. I reciprocate your note of regret, and it is indeed a matter of great disappointment for me to receive a letter such as the one you have deemed necessary to write to me. ㅤ I was delighted that you accepted the challenge of the Infrastructure portfolio in July, and it is clear to me that you are working effectively and positively with your team of officers. The feedback I have received from officials is very positive. I am conscious that all Ministers and their officials have worked extremely hard in our first three months, and I am grateful to everyone for their considerable efforts. We have already secured a number of significant achievements and set the path for a positive term in government. ㅤ It is inevitable that, from time to time, we will have disagreements on policy matters and in how we are seeking to achieve our collective objectives. I am sure you recognise that my role is to set the strategic direction for the Council of Ministers and the whole organisation, and to that end, I will always seek to provide my views, as constructively as I can, on matters of importance to Islanders and our public services. Central to the public’s expectations of us is a greater level of openness and far greater communication than our predecessors. It is therefore important to me that I guide the team to ensure that we meet those expectations and engage clearly with the public that we are here to represent. ㅤ At all times, but particularly when engaging with all colleagues, I agree that it is important that we demonstrate the values of public service that we have agreed to adopt. We must all meet the highest of standards, by showing each other respect, treating others appropriately, with politeness and supporting other members of the team. This is important for safeguarding all of our wellbeing. As the leader of the government, I consider it essential that I strive to demonstrate an even higher standard of myself than I would of others. This is a responsibility of which I am always conscious and aware. ㅤ We are all learning, and to that end, it was in my view a shame that you felt unable to join in the meeting on Friday which was an opportunity for the team of ministers to discuss how we can work together most effectively in the structure that we have. My hope and ambition is that we will all support each other as a team in good times and through our collective challenges. This will require openness from all of us, and us taking the time to talk through any temporary differences we may have in respect of a particular issue, rather than sharing those concerns with a wider circle. Such communication is critical to our long-term success. ㅤ I am therefore pleased that we have agreed to meet later today for a discussion, which I hope will include the outcome of last week’s meetings, and how we are progressing with the review. I welcome and fully share your sentiments in respect of unity and commitment, and in terms of your work I have no doubts in that respect. ㅤ Yours sincerelyKristina

Government notes kept by the Chief Minister's Office say several months went by while diaries were organised to try and arrange a meeting between Deputies Moore and Binet, with Friday 31 March the earliest convenient date for them both.

The notes claim that around 5pm on Wednesday 29 March 2023, Deputy Moore was in her office at Broad Street while Deputy Binet was working in the open plan office next door to it.

The notes claim the Chief Minister left her office and invited the Infrastructure Office in for a chat:

🗒️ Official meeting notes (Wednesday 29 March 2023 at around 5pm) The Minister [Deputy Binet] said that he didn’t have much to add to what he had already said, but would have a discussion if that was the Chief Minister [Deputy Moore]’s wish and she thought it would be helpful.

There was a brief discussion as to whether it would be best to postpone the meeting and reconvene at a later date. The meeting continued.

[Kristina Moore] said that she thought she and [Tom Binet] had a positive discussion on Monday 27th March and was therefore surprised with [Deputy Binet]'s conduct in the Council of Ministers meeting the following day.

[Tom Binet] said that he came into the meeting on Tuesday in an anxious manner because the meeting hadn’t been in his diary, and he was therefore late ([Kristina Moore] later acknowledged that there had been issues with the diary invitation, but that a political discussion prior to formal CoM meetings had been a standard practice for some time).

[Tom Binet] felt that he had given a positive interview to ITV on Tuesday 28th March, but that he had come into a hostile environment in the Council of Ministers room. [Deputy Binet] said that he doesn’t want to work in this atmosphere and he doesn’t like it.

[Deputy Binet] criticised [Deputy Moore]’s leadership and said that he doesn’t have confidence in her leadership. He would be taking time to have one-to-one meetings with colleagues.

The Chief Minister said that she was surprised by the [Tom Binet]’s demeanour at the Council of Ministers meeting and that she didn’t recognise the atmosphere that [he] had described.

[Kristina Moore] said that she had been positive about her meeting with [Deputy Binet] on the Monday and had relayed the positive outcome of the meeting to a number of colleagues. Nevertheless, Ministers had some questions regarding the [Binet's] decision to speak to the media regarding the CEO’s departure.

The Chief Minister said it was important for the Ministers to work together as part of a team. [Tom Binet] said that he had many years of experience of working with teams and knew about the importance of teamwork.

[Deputy Binet] asked [Deputy Moore] what groundwork she had done to develop support for him after their meeting on Monday and his ITV interview. He explained that he didn’t feel his concerns are listened to or acted upon (the Chief Minister had relayed that she had been positive about their discussion).

[Tom Binet] re-stated that he didn’t agree with the way in which the Chief Executive Officer [Suzanne Wylie]’s departure had been handled and said that he couldn’t cope with the way in which the [Deputy Moore] deals with things.

[Deputy Binet] did not think the discussion was achieving anything further and left the meeting.

The notes conclude by stating Deputy Moore felt the exchange was "tense throughout" and that Deputy Binet had "acted in an aggressive manner, both in language and actions" while the Chief Minister "remained calm throughout".

Two weeks after that meeting, on Thursday 13 April, Deputy Moore wrote to the Infrastructure Minister - who by now had publicly stated he wished to remain a part of the Council of Ministers after "taking time to consider his position".

The Chief Minister told him she has "no desire" for Deputy Binet to resign, but that there is "much to do in [his department]" and she wanted to have a "normal, working relationship" with him, as she does other ministers.

Deputy Moore wrote: "As ministers, we all need to work in a collegiate atmosphere of mutual courtesy, professionalism and respect as set out in our agreed Ministerial Code of Conduct."

"This also sets out the expectation that there will be a ‘no surprises’ approach to communication" referencing recent media statements made by Deputy Binet to the media:

"Events since [Monday 27 March] have unfortunately caused difficulties. To avoid the risk of our communicating through the media, I have refrained from responding to their requests in recent days following comments you have made to them."

The Chief Minister had invited Deputy Binet to meet with her before this week's States sitting. It has not been confirmed whether that meeting took place.

In her letter, Deputy Moore said while she hoped Deputy Binet would come back around the table, she indicated things cannot go on as they have done:

"I trust you will understand that, as Chief Minister, I cannot allow a situation to continue where disagreements linger and distract us from the task of delivering on the plans that we have a democratic mandate to deliver.

"This ongoing situation risks that scenario arising. I am sorry that you previously expressed opinions about my leadership and, whilst you are free to hold those views, a working relationship and respect needs to be in place for the office and role of Chief Minister, and those of all fellow ministers."

✉️ Email from Deputy Kristina Moore (Thursday 13 April) Dear Tom ㅤ Two weeks have now passed since we last spoke. After sharing your views with me you asked to have a few days to reflect. I have seen from your recent statement that you have now had an opportunity to do so and wish to continue as Infrastructure Minister. I have no desire to see any changes in the membership of the Council of Ministers and hope we can now move forward positively together. ㅤ As you know, there is much to do in the Infrastructure portfolio. have valued your contributions as a Minister and appreciate that you are someone with strong views who gives frank and direct advice. ㅤ When we met on 27" March, we both agreed that our meeting was positive and we were moving forward. You then communicated that publicly, which I appreciated. ㅤ For my part, I consider that there is much we agree upon, and I am keen that we focus on continuing in our shared vision to deliver for the public, particularly in relation to much-needed new healthcare facilities. I had hoped that we could return to regular, respectful discussion and the direct communication that is usual between colleagues and that I enjoy with all other Ministers and officials. I feel that this has not always been the case in your dialogue with me. ㅤ Events since 27th March have unfortunately caused difficulties. To avoid the risk of our communicating through the media, I have refrained from responding to their requests in recent days following comments you have made to them. My hope is that we can continue a normal working relationship and, where necessary, rebuild and learn from the past. We have already demonstrated that we can do that successfully. ㅤ As Ministers, we all need to work in a collegiate atmosphere of mutual courtesy, professionalism and respect as set out in our agreed Ministerial Code of Conduct. This also sets out the expectation that there will be a ‘no surprises’ approach to communication. This atmosphere must include the Chief Minister’s relationship with individual Ministers, which is vital to the smooth running of government. I am pleased to lead a Council of talented individuals, strong personalities and differing views. This is a great strength and enables us to debate issues fully and results in better decision-making. ㅤ Recognising your strength of feeling on various matters and your stated wish to take time to take stock and consider your views, I have thought it best to pause and was hopeful that you would contact me once you had taken the time to reflect. We have reached a point where there is clearly a need to clarify and resolve this issue, especially in view of the upcoming States Assembly meeting of 18th April. ㅤ I have extended an invitation for us to meet which I hope you will be able to accept. I trust you will understand that, as Chief Minister, I cannot allow a situation to continue where disagreements linger and distract us from the task of delivering on the plans that we have a democratic mandate to deliver. This ongoing situation risks that scenario arising. I am sorry that you previously expressed opinions about my leadership and, whilst you are free to hold those views, a working relationship and respect needs to be in place for the office and role of Chief Minister, and those of all fellow Ministers. ㅤ I hope that in a further meeting, we can discuss ongoing issues that are of mutual interest in our portfolios and talk through any matters where we need to clarify understanding. We can then continue to move forward collectively. ㅤ Yours sincerelyKristina

On Thursday 20 April, the Chief Minister sent the documents outlining her strained working relationship with Deputy Binet to the Corporate Services Scrutiny Panel - which has previously asked her to provide records of concerns raised by ministers or civil servants about poor behaviour.

A government spokesperson said they were also released to the media "in the interest of transparency".

Deputy Moore said: "Following this week's States sitting, during which this correspondence was referenced, I think it is appropriate that it is published.

"Whilst it is not normal practice, I am also content to publish a note of a recent meeting between the Minister and I, which demonstrates the efforts made to resolve disagreements between us."

She described it as "a difficult meeting" - which left her feeling "very unsettled."

The Chief Minister also revealed that despite previously saying "no formal grievances [had been raised]" regarding poor behaviour, two complaints about ministers' conduct had been raised.

"For openness and transparency... an anonymous allegation of one minister's conduct has previously been made.

"In line with the normal internal processes, an internal review found the allegations to be speculative and not factually correct or substantiated."

Deputy Moore confirmed another, unconnected, complaint against ministerial behaviour was still being dealt with:

"Another process on a separate matter is expected to be resolved through mediation, in line with the objectives of seeking informal resolution."

The exact nature of the complaint being made, including which minister or ministers are involved, has not been disclosed.

