Sephora announces closure of Jersey stores

Makeup retailer Sephora has announced that its two stores based in Jersey are closing.

Nineteen members of staff work across the outlets in St Helier's high street and Les Quennevais.

The cosmetics giant took over the shops from Feel Unique in 2021.

A spokesperson from Sephora issued the following statement:

"Following a strategic review of our retail network in the UK, we are closing our two Jersey stores, historically belonging to Feel Unique, that were acquired in 2021.

"We are very grateful to the 19 team members who have been working in these stores for the contribution they have made, and we are committed to respectfully supporting them through this transition."

Guernsey's Sephora shop will remain open.