Jersey Reds have beaten Ealing Trailfinders 19-13 in one of the club's biggest-ever games.

The island side is now top of the league, with just one game left to play until the winners of the Championship are decided.

Victory over Amphill next week will secure their Championship title.

Tries were scored by Jersey's Alex McHenry, Sam Grahamslaw and Will Brown, and Ealing's Rob Farrar, with conversions made by Jersey's Russell Bennett and Ealing's Steven Shingler.

Before the game, Ealing were first in the table with Reds just one point behind.

Jersey Reds have put together their best-ever season in The Championship with 19 wins from 20 games and just one defeat.

They will take on mid-table Ampthill next Saturday.