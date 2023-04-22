Alderney has announced a weekend of celebrations for the coronation of His Majesty King Charles III.

They include a cannon salute, street party and music festival.

Celebrations start on Saturday 6 May and continue through until Monday 8 May.

Saturday 6 May

The Coronation Inn will be showing the live broadcast of the Coronation Service from 11am.

1pm: A one-gun salute to His Majesty and the raising of the Union Flag on Fort Albert. There will also be an official message to the King from the President of the States of Alderney.

2:30pm: Coronation street party and concert at the Island Hall Garden, including refreshments and music from The Island Band and more.

7pm: Live music and a special charity photo opportunity with 'His Majesty' at The Coronation Inn.

7:30pm: A ticketed 'Mask'-arade Party at the Georgian House, including a 3-course meal and entertainment.

Sunday 7 May

10:30am: Coronation church service at St Anne's Church, with a special peal from Alderney's bell-ringers.

12 noon: The 'Quarronation' Music Fest will take place at the Corporation Quarry Lower Road. The festival involves live entertainment, including a fun area for kids and performances from local artists.

Monday 8 May