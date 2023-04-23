Guernsey's first side-by-side bike will give people living with autism and their carers the opportunity to exercise together.

The power-assisted tandem bike has been specially-adapted for those with disabilities who may need support whilst cycling.

Local cycling charity Only Fools and Horses has donated the bike to the Autism Hub, a community for people living with autism, using some of the funds raised through sponsored cycle challenges in France.

It is hoped that the bike will open up the world of cycling to the Hub's eight residents who have never ridden a bike before.

Ray Smart says it took the charity a while to source the bike, but he is excited to see it in action now it has arrived.

Ray Smart, co-founder of Only Fools and Donkeys, says: "We are delighted to donate this side by side by bike to the residents of the Autism Hub, as we believe that everyone should have the opportunity to enjoy the benefits of cycling as well as experience the freedom and joy it brings.

"We are excited to see how the residents take to the bike and enjoy the experiences."

A representative from the Autism Hub says: ‘We are so grateful to OF&D for their support as well as to Ian Brown who has helped us source and spec the bike.

"Due to the range of challenges the residents live with, none of them have had the opportunity to cycle before.

"The bike will give them so many new opportunities to exercise, socialise and explore the outdoors."

