Charity set up by King Charles visits Sark to discuss the island's future

A charity set up by King Charles to help small communities build a future is visiting Sark this week.

Team members from the Prince's Foundation will be in the island from today (Monday 24 April) to Wednesday 26 April, to speak to islanders about Sark's unique qualities and learn about some of the challenges the island may face.

Drop in sessions and workshops are being held to allow Sark residents to share their views.

The charity plans to provide an initial assessment before returning later in the year to offer a long term plan for the island.

The Seigneur of Sark, Christopher Beaumont said: "I firmly believe that Sark desperately needs a long-term plan that keeps Sark special, but also makes provision for its future and enables investment.

"We’ve been speaking to The Prince’s Foundation for more than two years, so confirming their visit is a significant step forward.

“This is a great opportunity to express views on the future of Sark, so we hope as many residents as possible can attend."