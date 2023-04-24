European tours from Germany, the Netherlands and Switzerland are expected to bring in nearly 40,000 visitor nights to the Channel Islands this tourist season.

The tour operators have chosen to team up with Blue Islands meaning Jersey and Guernsey will receive visitors from Stuttgart, Groningen, Rotterdam and Zurich throughout the summer.

Visitors on these tours will arrive in the Channel Islands for the next five months with flights from Stuttgart to Jersey continuing throughout summer for 28 weeks.

Blue Islands CEO, Rob Veron says: "We look forward to playing our part in welcoming guests to enjoy our beautiful islands of Jersey and Guernsey this summer.”

Jersey's Minister for Economic Development, Tourism, Sport and Culture, Deputy Kirsten Morel says: "Whether visitors are staying here for the duration of their trip, or using Jersey as a springboard to explore the wider Channel Islands, these charter routes enhance Jersey’s emerging status as a regional connectivity hub.

"I look forward to working with industry partners to sustainably build on this position in future.”