La Motte Street closes while improvement works take place

La Motte Street in Jersey will be closed to traffic from today (24 April).

The road is shut for the next seven weeks so improvements can be made, including to the street lighting, pavement and surface water drainage.

It's hoped the changes will make it easier for islanders to walk and cycle in the area.

Pedestrians can still use the road while the works take place, but the bus stop will be suspended.

The Island's Infrastructure Minister, Deputy Tom Binet, said: “La Motte Street has suffered from unstructured parking and drop off, causing problems for buses using the street, and risks to pedestrians trying to cross the road between vehicles stopped in undesignated areas.

“A programme of improvements for the development of St Helier’s public realm is beingdeveloped, and I’m pleased to say La Motte Street is among the first schemes to get going."